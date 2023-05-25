International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

IP stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

