Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 947 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $259.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.09. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

