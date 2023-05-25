Blair William & Co. IL Sells 129,811 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,811 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Endava worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

