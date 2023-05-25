Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.