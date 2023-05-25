Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,707 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $1,929,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $59.53 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

