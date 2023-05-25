Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.