Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

