Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

