Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.