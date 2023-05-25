Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,259,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of WH opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

