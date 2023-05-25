Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 53.28%.

ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

