SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

