Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $229.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

