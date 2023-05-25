Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 18,565 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

