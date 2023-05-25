Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

