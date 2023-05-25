PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,324,000 after buying an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

NYSE:PPG opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

