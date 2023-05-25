Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,654 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sunrun by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 235.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

