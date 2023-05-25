Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

