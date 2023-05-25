Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

QRVO opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

