Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,166,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,832.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

