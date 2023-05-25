Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,439 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

