Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

