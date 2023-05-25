POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

