Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.