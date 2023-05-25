Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Approximately 3,889,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 6,806,203 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $27.65.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,744. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

