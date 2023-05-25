Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DAL opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

