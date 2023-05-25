Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTWO stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.