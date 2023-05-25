Commerce Bank Has $642,000 Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

