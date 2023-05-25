Commerce Bank Acquires 104 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 976,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 87,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

