IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5,362.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 594,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after buying an additional 81,954 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 121.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 80,688 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

