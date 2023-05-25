MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $276.15 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.77 and a 200-day moving average of $320.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.