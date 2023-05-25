Commerce Bank Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 282,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

NYSE GLOB opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

