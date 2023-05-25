Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

