CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,750. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

SNPS stock opened at $395.39 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $418.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

