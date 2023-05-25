Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,829,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,661,105. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

