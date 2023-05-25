Commerce Bank Sells 3,525 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.