Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.34.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
