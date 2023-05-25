Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

