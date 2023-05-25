DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

