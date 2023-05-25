Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.8 %

BBGI stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

