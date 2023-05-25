Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

