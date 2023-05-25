Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Featured Stories

