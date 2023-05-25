ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

