Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
