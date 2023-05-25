Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

