CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,703 shares of company stock valued at $76,582. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile



CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

