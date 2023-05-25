StockNews.com Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

CSWC stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 190.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

