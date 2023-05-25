ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

