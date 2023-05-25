ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
