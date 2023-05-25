Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

