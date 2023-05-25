Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

