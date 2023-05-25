ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

