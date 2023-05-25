Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

